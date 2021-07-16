Maharashtra SSC Result 2021: Class 10 students complain as official websites crash

Girls have outshone boys in Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board results that were declared online by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Friday. The overall pass percentage in SSC Class 10 results stood at 99.95 per cent in Maharashtra while, the pass percentage of Mumbai stood at 99.96 per cent.

Among nine districts of Maharashtra, Konkan region stood before all with a pass percentage of 100 per cent followed by Amravati at 99.98 per cent. Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, Nashik and Latur secured a pass percentage of 99.96 per cent. Kolhapur secured a pass percentage of 99.92 per cent and Nagpur stood at 99.84 per cent.

In Maharashtra, 15,74,994 students passed out of 15,75,752 students leading to a pass percentage of 99.95 per cent. Girls have outshone boys with a pass percentage of 99.96 while the pass percentage of boys stood at 99.94 per cent. Out of 7,25,122 girls, 7,24,852 have passed in SSC while, out of 8,50,630 boys, 8,50,142 have cleared SSC Class 10.

In Maharashtra, 6,48,683 students have scored above 75 per cent, 6,98,885 students above 60 per cent, 2,18,070 above 45 per cent and 9,356 above 35 per cent. In Mumbai, 1,10,979 students have scored above 75 per cent, 1,59,811 above 60 per cent, 72,917 scored above 45 per cent and 3,830 students have scored above 35 per cent.

This year, Class 10 SSC board examinations which were scheduled to be conducted from April 29 to May 20, 2021 were cancelled due to Covid-19 second wave in Maharashtra.

On May 28, the state released a government resolution (GR) directing schools to mark students according to an assessment policy wherein 50 marks per subject will be based on final scores of Class 9, 30 marks on written examinations of Class 10 and 20 marks on final viva-voce, practical exams and internal assessment of Class 10.