Mumbai: Latest updates on August 4

Weld fracture reported by railway staff on Down Harbor line between Chembur-Govandi; trains services re-started
Director of Armsprime Media Private Limited Saurabh Kushwaha summoned by Property Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch
Mumbai: Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal to install 4-feet idol, COVID protocols to be followed
Ahead of the popular Ganesh Utsav in Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal, Secretary to the Mandal Sudhir Salvi informed that a 4-feet tall idol will be installed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He further informed that the festivities will be held adhering to the COVID protocols. "Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal will observe Ganesh Chaturthi while adhering to COVID-19 guidelines. A 4-feet tall Ganesh idol will be installed on September 10," Salvi said while speaking to ANI.
Study deepening of rivers, building protective walls: CM Uddhav Thackeray
As many parts of Maharashtra struggle to recuperate from last month's flood havoc, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday ordered formulating a comprehensive and permanent policy for flood mitigation measures for people living in all the flood-prone areas in the state.
"The frequency and intensity of the floods are increasing... It should be studied by a committee of experts in the field, the National Water Commission and government officials to evolve long-term permanent solutions," he said.
Thackeray called for plans to examine scientifically to deepen the rivers like Savitri, Vashishthi, and Gandhari which wreaked havoc in Raigad and Ratnagiri districts, improve the riverbed and build flood protection walls, besides setting a Real Time Data Acquisition System in the next three months.
Param Bir case: SIT probing threat calls made to Mumbai builder by Dawood aide
The Mumbai police SIT investigating an extortion case registered against IPS officer Param Bir Singh and others is probing threat phone calls made to a city builder allegedly by gangster Chhota Shakeel, a close aide of India's most wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim, an official said on Tuesday.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to investigate the extortion FIR registered against Singh and seven others at the Marine Drive Police Station in south Mumbai and a connected case probed by Unit-9 of the city crime branch. (PTI)
Maharashtra sees 6,005 new COVID-19 cases, 177 deaths
Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 6,005 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 177 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 63,21,068 and the toll to 1,33,215 while 6,799 patients recovered, the state health department said.
With the new additions, the tally of recoveries in Maharashtra now stands at 61,10,124, leaving the state with 74,318 active cases with a recovery rate of 96.66 per cent. The case fatality rate is 2.1 per cent, it said.
Mumbai records 291 new COVID-19 cases
On Tuesday, Mumbai reported 291 new cases and three deaths, which raised the overall case-load to 7,35,657 and the count of fatalities to 15,911, the state health department said in a statement.
