Mumbai: Latest updates on August 4

As many parts of Maharashtra struggle to recuperate from last month's flood havoc, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday ordered formulating a comprehensive and permanent policy for flood mitigation measures for people living in all the flood-prone areas in the state.

"The frequency and intensity of the floods are increasing... It should be studied by a committee of experts in the field, the National Water Commission and government officials to evolve long-term permanent solutions," he said.

Thackeray called for plans to examine scientifically to deepen the rivers like Savitri, Vashishthi, and Gandhari which wreaked havoc in Raigad and Ratnagiri districts, improve the riverbed and build flood protection walls, besides setting a Real Time Data Acquisition System in the next three months.