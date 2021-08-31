Ganesh Utsav guidelines: Keep festivities simple, Pune cops tell people

Guidelines for celebrating Ganesh Utsav, one of Maharashtra's most patronised events, were issued on Monday by Pune police, with people being asked to keep the festivities simple amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police asked people to opt for online purchase of idols, with the height being capped at four feet for those being installed at public sites, and two feet for the ones being placed in homes.