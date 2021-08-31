e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 10:20 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates - Cops reach residence of BJP MLA Ram Kadam as he had announced to celebrate Dahi Handi today

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest updates on August 31 | Unsplash

Mumbai: Latest updates on August 31 | Unsplash

31 August 2021 10:20 AM IST

Cops reach residence of BJP MLA Ram Kadam as he had announced to celebrate Dahi Handi today

Former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh has deposited Rs 50,000 imposed by the Justice Chandiwal Commission in the CM’s COVID-19 Relief Fund for failing to appear before it on several occasions. The panel has adjourned proceedings to Sept 7: Singh's lawyer Anukul Seth

Navi Mumbai Weather Update: Satellite city received 29.12 mm average rainfall in last 24 hours

Maharashtra: Rain lashes various parts of Mumbai. Visuals from Bhandup.

Maha: 2 held from Palghar for committing murder, dacoity in Mysuru shop

Ganesh Utsav guidelines: Keep festivities simple, Pune cops tell people

Guidelines for celebrating Ganesh Utsav, one of Maharashtra's most patronised events, were issued on Monday by Pune police, with people being asked to keep the festivities simple amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police asked people to opt for online purchase of idols, with the height being capped at four feet for those being installed at public sites, and two feet for the ones being placed in homes.

MNS workers defy ban to celebrate 'Dahi Handi' festival 

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers celebrated the traditional 'Dahi Handi' festival in Thane and neighbouring Palghar district, even though the celebrations have been banned in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mumbai tidal timings 

Today’s High Tide:

1704 hrs- 2.95 mtr

(Next day 01.09.2021) 0750 hrs- 3.18 mtr

Low tide :

(Next day 01.09.2021) 0005hrs – 1.74 mtr

(Next day 01.09.2021)1401 hrs-2.52mtr

Mumbai weather update: IMD predicts moderate rainfall with possibility of occasional intense spells

Maharashtra: Due to a low-pressure area over western parts of Vidarbha, rainfall activity over Mumbai & its suburbs would continue during next 24 hours leading to moderate rain at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall (less than 15cm) at isolated places, as per IMD

Considering to seal building with over 5 COVID-19 cases: BMC chief

As COVID-19 cases in Mumbai witnessed a slight hike, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Chahal on Monday said that sealing buildings with over five positive cases should be strictly done again.

Maharashtra: A vegetable vendor attacked Kalpita Pimple, an asst municipal commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation with a knife during an anti-encroachment drive. She suffered severe cuts on two of her fingers. FIR registered, accused arrested. Her bodyguard was also injured.

(With inputs from agencies)

