Maharashtra reports 5,108 COVID-19 cases, 159 deaths

Maharashtra reported 5,108 new coronavirus cases and 159 fatalities on Thursday taking the tally of infections to 64,42,788 and death toll to 1,36,730, a health department official said.

As many as 4,736 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the cumulative number of recovered patients to 62,52,150.

The state has 2,93,147 people in home quarantine, 2,334 in institutional quarantine and 50,393 active patients.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate stands at 97.04 per cent while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

The cumulative number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state climbed to 5,30,48,070 with 2,07,265 samples tested on Thursday.