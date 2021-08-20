e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 09:00 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates on August 20

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest updates on August 20 | Photo: AFP

20 August 2021 09:00 AM IST

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar likely to attend Sonia Gandhi's virtual meet with opposition leaders today 

Prompted by the exemplary unity displayed by the opposition parties against the government in Parliament’s monsoon session that had just ended, Sonia has called for a virtual meeting of Congress chief ministers (Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh), and invites have been sent out to Uddhav, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad and NCP boss Sharad Pawar.

20 August 2021 08:56 AM IST

Justice Vidyasagar Kanade sworn in as Maharashtra Lokayukta

Justice Vidyasagar M Kanade, former Judge of the Bombay High Court was sworn in as the new Lokayukta of Maharashtra on Thursday. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath of office to Justice Kanade at a brief oath taking ceremony held at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai. Justice Kanade succeeds Justice ML Tahaliyani whose term as Lokayukta ended in August 2020, informed an official release by the Governor's office.

20 August 2021 08:56 AM IST

"Main perpetrators" of Dabholkar murder still not arrested, says family

Pune: Eight years after Dr Narendra Dabholkar’s murder, family says 'main perpetrators' of crime...
20 August 2021 08:56 AM IST

BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra won't affect MVA: Thorat

Congress leader and Maharashtra minister Balasaheb Thorat on Thursday said the BJP's ongoing Jan Ashirwad Yatra would not affect the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) prospects in elections.

Union minister Narayan Rane took out Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Mumbai earlier in the day and claimed that the saffron party will win the crucial civic polls in the state capital next year.

(With inputs from agencies)

