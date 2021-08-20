BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra won't affect MVA: Thorat

Congress leader and Maharashtra minister Balasaheb Thorat on Thursday said the BJP's ongoing Jan Ashirwad Yatra would not affect the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) prospects in elections.

Union minister Narayan Rane took out Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Mumbai earlier in the day and claimed that the saffron party will win the crucial civic polls in the state capital next year.

(With inputs from agencies)