COVID-19: Thane district adds 233 infection cases; death toll goes up by 11

The coronavirus caseload in Thane district of Maharashtra has grown by 233 to 5,47,641, an official said on Friday.

These cases were reported on Thursday, he said.

With the virus claiming the lives of 11 persons during the day, the death toll in the district rose to 11,161.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 2.03 per cent at present, he added.