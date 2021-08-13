e-Paper Get App

Friday,August 13, 2021

69-year-old man succumbs to Delta plus in Raigad

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest updates on August 13 | BL Soni

13 August 2021 01:34 PM IST

Tata Group chairman N Chandrashekharan met CM Uddhav Thackeray today 

13 August 2021 01:34 PM IST

One death reported in Raigad district due to Delta Plus variant. The deceased was a 69-year-old man in Nagothane area of the district, says Raigad Collector Nidhi Chaudhary. A total of three deaths in #Maharashtra due to Delta plus variant - one each in Ratnagiri, Mumbai and Raigad

13 August 2021 01:34 PM IST

COVID-19: 1,83,506 vaccinated through 1,466 sessions on August 13; cumulative tally reaches at 4,79,38,254

13 August 2021 01:34 PM IST

Bombay High Court bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish Kulkarni are hearing petitions filed Nikhil wagle challenging New IT Rules 2021, arguing that they are an assault on Free Speech

13 August 2021 01:34 PM IST

ED has filed Prosecution Complaint against Vivekanand Shankar Patil (Ex-MLA) and Karnala Nagari Sahakari Bank Ltd, Panvel in a Bank fraud case.

13 August 2021 01:34 PM IST

Water level in city's seven lakes reach to 81.25 percent on August 13

13 August 2021 01:34 PM IST

Pornography case | Mumbai Crime Branch constitutes an SIT to investigate the case. An ACP-level officer to head the SIT. The team will report to senior officers of the Crime Branch.

13 August 2021 01:34 PM IST

COVID-19 in Mumbai: Fully vaccinated woman succumbs to delta plus

13 August 2021 01:34 PM IST

Mumbai: Light to moderate rain in city and suburbs 

13 August 2021 01:34 PM IST

COVID-19: Thane district adds 233 infection cases; death toll goes up by 11

The coronavirus caseload in Thane district of Maharashtra has grown by 233 to 5,47,641, an official said on Friday.

These cases were reported on Thursday, he said.

With the virus claiming the lives of 11 persons during the day, the death toll in the district rose to 11,161.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 2.03 per cent at present, he added.

13 August 2021 01:34 PM IST

ED files prosecution complaint against former Maharashtra MLA in bank fraud case

13 August 2021 01:34 PM IST

IAF chief RKS Bhadauria attends Commanders' Conference of Maintenance Command in Nagpur

13 August 2021 08:52 AM IST

Railways expect 47 Lakh passengers from Aug 15; less than one-third of railway staff jabbed

Less than one-third of railway workers on both Central and Western Railways are fully vaccinated. The numbers are less, particularly for the Mumbai division and headquarters of the two rail zones.

13 August 2021 08:52 AM IST

Maharashtra: Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 flagged off from Gateway of India in Mumbai. 40 NSG (National Security Guard) Commandos are participating in the run.

13 August 2021 08:23 AM IST

Decision on reopening schools will be taken by local officials: Maharashtra govt

It is up to local officials to decide, taking into consideration the COVID-19 situation in an area, whether physical classes should resume at schools, Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Thursday.

13 August 2021 08:23 AM IST

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a Prosecution Complaint against former Maharashtra MLA Vivekanand Shankar Patil and Karnala Nagari Sahakari Bank Limited in Panvel on Thursday.

