Mumbai: Latest updates - Maharashtra reports highest single-day spike of 832 corona deaths in 24 hrs

The imposition of tougher restrictions in Mumbai appears to be helping – the number of new corona cases have been falling over the last 10 days, a 43 per cent drop since April 14. There were 9,925 cases were reported on that day, which dropped to 5,888 on April 24. Officials have attributed this drop to the early diagnosis of the cases, increased testing and restrictions imposed by the state government following which cases are under control.