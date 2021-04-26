Mumbai: Latest updates - Maharashtra reports highest single-day spike of 832 corona deaths in 24 hrs

BJP will file contempt of court case against MVA leaders: Patil
Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Sunday threatened to file a contempt of court case saying leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi are raising allegations of misuse of the CBI by the BJP in Anil Deshmukh case even though the probe against him was ordered by the Bombay High Court.
COVID-19: State to import 25,000 MTs O2, 10 lakh vials of Remdesivir and instal 132 PSA oxygen units
COVID-19 in Mumbai: Tighter curbs help to contain spread of virus; 43% drop in cases over last 10 days
The imposition of tougher restrictions in Mumbai appears to be helping – the number of new corona cases have been falling over the last 10 days, a 43 per cent drop since April 14. There were 9,925 cases were reported on that day, which dropped to 5,888 on April 24. Officials have attributed this drop to the early diagnosis of the cases, increased testing and restrictions imposed by the state government following which cases are under control.
Mumbai: Covid cases in B, C wards decline during lockdown
Owing to the ongoing minilockdown,the case tallyatthe B(Dongri, Bhindi Bazar, Masjid) and C (Sandhurst Road, Chira Bazar andBhuleshwar) wards has fallen by a significant margin
Maharashtra reports highest single-day spike of 832 corona deaths in 24 hrs
Maharashtra reported the highest single-day spike in Coviddeaths on Sunday since the pandemic outbreak last year. The state reported 832 Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours increasing the death toll to 64,760. The state reported 66,191 new infections on Sunday, increasing its tally to 42,95,027 cases so far.
(With inputs from agencies)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)