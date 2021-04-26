Mumbai

Updated on
Mumbai: Latest updates - Maharashtra reports highest single-day spike of 832 corona deaths in 24 hrs

Mumbai: Latest updates on April 26
Home remedies can never be a substitute to proper treatment, warns Mumbai Police 

Mumbai: Vaccination drive to resume today as BMC gets 1.5L vax jabs

BPCL Mumbai refinery to supply 40 tonne oxygen per day to 'jumbo' COVID centre

BJP will file contempt of court case against MVA leaders: Patil

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Sunday threatened to file a contempt of court case saying leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi are raising allegations of misuse of the CBI by the BJP in Anil Deshmukh case even though the probe against him was ordered by the Bombay High Court.

Former Maharashtra minister Sanjay Deotale dies

10,193 new coronavirus cases in Pune district, 139 deaths

COVID-19: State to import 25,000 MTs O2, 10 lakh vials of Remdesivir and instal 132 PSA oxygen units

COVID-19 in Mumbai: Tighter curbs help to contain spread of virus; 43% drop in cases over last 10 days

The imposition of tougher restrictions in Mumbai appears to be helping – the number of new corona cases have been falling over the last 10 days, a 43 per cent drop since April 14. There were 9,925 cases were reported on that day, which dropped to 5,888 on April 24. Officials have attributed this drop to the early diagnosis of the cases, increased testing and restrictions imposed by the state government following which cases are under control.

Mumbai: Covid cases in B, C wards decline during lockdown

Owing to the ongoing minilockdown,the case tallyatthe B(Dongri, Bhindi Bazar, Masjid) and C (Sandhurst Road, Chira Bazar andBhuleshwar) wards has fallen by a significant margin

Maharashtra reports highest single-day spike of 832 corona deaths in 24 hrs

Maharashtra reported the highest single-day spike in Coviddeaths on Sunday since the pandemic outbreak last year. The state reported 832 Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours increasing the death toll to 64,760. The state reported 66,191 new infections on Sunday, increasing its tally to 42,95,027 cases so far.

