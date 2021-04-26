Watch: Video of Salman Khan tasting food before sending out to Mumbai's COVID-19 frontline workers, goes viral

Last year, the 55-year-old actor sent out food packets and ration from his Panvel farm house to those who were hit by the coronavirus induced lockdown.

He had also pledged to financially support 25,000 daily wage workers from the film industry.

Meanwhile on work front, keeping up with the promise of an Eid release, Salman's movie 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' is all set to make it to the theatres and digital platforms on May 13. The trailer of the film is slated to drop today at 11 am.

The action flick by the Yash Raj Films banner, directed by Prabhu Deva, was earlier scheduled to release on Eid 2020, but it could not see the light of the day due to the closing of film theatres owing to coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The movie will see Salman Khan romancing Disha Patani. The flick also features Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda.

'Radhe' is co-produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Atul Agnihotri under the banners Salman Khan Films, in association with Zee Studios, Sohail Khan Productions, and Reel Life Production.