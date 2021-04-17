Mumbai: Latest updates from the city on April 17

ANC arrests two in possession of 30gm MD drug worth Rs 30 lakh from Kurla area
Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) arrested two persons in possession of 30 gram MD drugs worth Rs 30 lakhs from Kurla area.
Mumbai: Cop booked for raping colleague on false promise of marriage
An offence has been registered against an assistant police inspector (API) for allegedly raping a colleague on a false promise of marriage in Dongri area of south Mumbai, police said on Saturday.
The matter came to light when the lady officer lodged a complaint of rape and cheating against the accused, who is posted with a police station in south Mumbai, an official said.
