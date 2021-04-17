COVID-19: Complete lockdown in Mumbai? Here's what mayor Kishori Pednekar has to say

Mumbai: Citing the dangerous spike in Covid infections that were stressing health infrastructure in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday announced a 15-day ‘Janata Curfew’ by imposing stringent restrictions beginning from 8 pm on April 14 till 7 am on May 1.

Now, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar has said that a complete lockdown should be imposed in Mumbai looking at the current COVID-19 situation.

"95% of Mumbaikars are adhering to COVID19 restrictions. The remaining 5% of people who are not following restrictions are causing problems to others. I think a complete lockdown should be imposed looking at the current COVID-19 situation," Pednekar was quoted as saying by ANI.

Maharashtra government, in a bid to avoid crowding, had invoked Section 144 to ban assemblies of more than four people across Maharashtra. However, essential activities, including travel and services, are allowed.

Meanwhile, for the second consecutive day, Maharashtra witnessed more than 60,000 cases on Friday, with the state reporting 63,729 new infections in the last 24 hours. The state’s tally rose to 37,03,584 cases till now. This is the highest single-day case reported since the pandemic outbreak last year.

Mumbai continues to witness less than 9,000 cases for the second consecutive day, with 8,839 new infections and 53 Covid-19 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours, increasing the total count to 5,61,998 positive cases and 12,242 fatalities so far.

