Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 03:05 PM IST

Fire in Mumbai high-rise building; no casualty

A minor fire broke out at an apartment in a 35-storey building in Mumbai's Worli area in the wee hours of Sunday, a fire official said.

It was a 'level-1' (minor) fire and no one was injured, he said.

The fire brigade received a call at 1.53 am about the blaze in the flat located on the 17th floor of the 'Marathon' building in Gandhi Nagar locality of Worli, the official said.

