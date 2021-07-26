Mumbai: Latest updates

Mumbai Police has registered an FIR on charges of rape and molestation against seven persons, including two lawyers and five others, on the complaint of a 35-year-old woman advocate who alleged that she was sexually assaulted by the main accused under the pretext of giving her better salary in their legal firm, an official said on Monday.

In her statement to police, the woman alleged that she was promised Rs 1.50 lakh monthly salary by the main accused, who is a lawyer, at his firm in south Mumbai.