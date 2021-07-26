Mumbai: Latest updates

Woman advocate files rape case against 2 lawyers
Mumbai Police has registered an FIR on charges of rape and molestation against seven persons, including two lawyers and five others, on the complaint of a 35-year-old woman advocate who alleged that she was sexually assaulted by the main accused under the pretext of giving her better salary in their legal firm, an official said on Monday.
In her statement to police, the woman alleged that she was promised Rs 1.50 lakh monthly salary by the main accused, who is a lawyer, at his firm in south Mumbai.
Note for Maharashtra Class 11 CET
Students should note that, for SSC State Board students who have appeared in 2021 will be allowed to submit their CET application from 3:00 PM today (26-07-2021). Other Board students and SSC State Board students who have appeared before 2021 will be allowed from Wednesday (28-07-2021), 03:00 PM onwards
Maharashtra Class 11 CET: Attention students! Registrations for FYJC entrance begin on cet.11thadmission.org.in
CM's visit to flood-hit parts in western Maha cancelled due to bad weather
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had to cancel his visit to the flood-hit Patan taluka in Satara district on Monday due to rough weather, an official said.
Thackeray was to take a helicopter from Pune to Koynanagar and conduct an aerial survey of the affected areas.
He was also scheduled to meet the affected people at a shelter camp set up at a zilla parishad school in Koynanagar.
