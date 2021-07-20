Mumbai: Latest updates - IMD predicts moderate to heavy rainfall in city for today

Two children allegedly drowned in Patalganga river in Maharashtra's Raigad amid heavy rainfall, and the body of one of the victims has been recovered, an official said on Tuesday.

According to civic authorities, Nillambha Shrikant Hanchalikar (7) and her three-year-old brother Babu drowned in Patalganaga river at Krantinagar in Khopoli late on Monday evening.

A search was undertaken, following which the girl's body was recovered around 8 km from Khopoli, while the boy is still missing, the official said.