Mumbai: Latest updates - IMD predicts moderate to heavy rainfall in city for today

Two children drown in river amid heavy rains in Raigad
Two children allegedly drowned in Patalganga river in Maharashtra's Raigad amid heavy rainfall, and the body of one of the victims has been recovered, an official said on Tuesday.
According to civic authorities, Nillambha Shrikant Hanchalikar (7) and her three-year-old brother Babu drowned in Patalganaga river at Krantinagar in Khopoli late on Monday evening.
A search was undertaken, following which the girl's body was recovered around 8 km from Khopoli, while the boy is still missing, the official said.
Raj Kundra, UK-based kin 'masterminded' global porn racket: Police
The Mumbai Police on Tuesday made a shocking revelation that arrested businessman Raj Kundra and his brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi are the alleged masterminds of an international porn films racket perpetrated through their content production companies based in India and the United Kingdom.
The husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, Kundra is the owner of Viaan Industries Ltd, jointly promoted by the couple, while Bakshi -- a British citizen, who is married to Kundra's sister -- is the Chairman of Kenrin Ltd., London.
HC refuses to interfere in BMC's decision to limit number of animals sacrifices for Bakri Eid
The Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused to interfere in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) decision to impose restrictions on the number of animals to be sacrificed at the Deonar abattoir in the city for Bakri Eid.
A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni said that the state administration had imposed the restrictions keeping in mind the prevailing COVID-19 situation.
The bench was hearing a bunch of petitions seeking, among other things, that the BMC be directed to increase the number of animals to be sacrificed at the abattoir over the next three days.
