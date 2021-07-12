Mumbai: Latest updates - Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray 'positive about allowing all Mumbaikars to commute by locals', says Pravin Darekar

BMC resumes COVID-19 vaccination drive today after 2 days
With fresh stock received from the state government, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday resumed the COVID-19 vaccination drive at the state and municipal body-run centres across the city.
The immunization drive remained suspended for two days after the BMC ran out of vaccine stock.
Woman held with drugs worth Rs 1 crore
The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested a woman and seized 'hashish', a banned drug, worth around Rs 1 crore from her possession in Mumbai, an NCB official said on Monday.
As per preliminary investigation into the case, the contraband stock, which was seized on Sunday, was brought here from Jammu and Kashmir, the official said.
Unease in Sena, NCP over growing Congress influence in Maharashtra, says Nana Patole
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole has sought to suggest the state government is keeping an eye over his movement and claimed that Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies Shiv Sena and the NCP feel the ground was slipping from beneath their feet due to his party's growing influence.
Speaking at a meeting of party workers in Lonavala, a hill station around 125km from Mumbai, during the weekend, Patole said the Congress is resurrecting itself in Maharashtra and this has caused disquiet among the Shiv Sena and the NCP.
Due to technical problem between Churchgate and Marine Lines all Dahanu slow trains running late by 10 to 15 minutes - Wester Railways
Tantrik promises woman to help her win back estranged lover; held for cheating
A self-proclaimed 33-year-old tantrik was arrested by Navi Mumbai police in Maharashtra for allegedly cheating a 26-year-old woman of Rs 4.57 lakh under the pretext of performing some "black magic" to make her estranged lover marry her, police said on Monday.
The victim, a resident of Kharghar, had contacted the accused Baba Karim Khan Bengali, who was later identified as Wasim Khan alias Baba Kabir Khan Bangali, after seeing his posters in the coaches of suburban trains in February this year, a crime branch officer said.
Nana Patole says he is 'under watch'; NCP asserts claim based on incomplete info
Reacting to Patole's suggestion that he was under watch, the NCP, which handles the home deparment, on Monday said his claim was based on incomplete information, while the Shiv Sena asserted that all was well in the ruling alliance.
