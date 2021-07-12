Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray 'positive about allowing all Mumbaikars to commute by locals': Pravin Darekar

Since last few days there has been a demand from the commuters in Mumbai to allow fullly vaccinated benefeciaries to travel in local trains, the opposition party in state Bharaiya Janata Party has also backed the demand of the citizens, however the Maharashtra government hasn't responded to it yet.

On Monday, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray made a phone call to the Leader of Opposition Pravin Darekar to discuss the resumption of Mumbai Local services for all. "The CM was positive about allowing all Mumbaikars to commute by local," informed the Leader of Opposition's (LoP) office.

BJP leader Pravin Darekar also said the saffron party will launch protests if the state government doesn't allow people who have taken two doses of COVID-19 vaccine to travel by suburban trains in Mumbai.

Speaking to reporters in Dombivali township in Thane district, the Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council said residents of Thane, Karjat and Kasara need to travel to their workplaces in Mumbai but they couldn't due to the present restrictions on train travel.