Mumbai

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 03:28 PM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest Updates - Construction of a new flyover currently under progress in Andheri East

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest updates | File

24 May 2022 03:28 PM IST

Mumbai: Two people die while installing mobile tower on building roof at Sion West

24 May 2022 02:41 PM IST

Construction of a new flyover is currently under progress in Andheri East, between Teli Galli and Gokhale flyover

24 May 2022 02:41 PM IST

Maharashtra ATS arrests man suspected of role in LeT terrorists' recruitment

24 May 2022 02:41 PM IST

Marathi actor Ketki Chitale remanded to judicial custody till June 7 over post against Sharad Pawar

24 May 2022 02:41 PM IST

ED probe reveals Nawab Malik's links with D-company

