Maharashtra ATS arrests man suspected of role in LeT terrorists' recruitment

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Tuesday arrested a man from Pune for his alleged role in the recruitment of terrorists for the Lashkar-e-Taiba's (LeT) network, a senior official said.

The suspect, identified as Junaid, a resident of Pune, was connected to the LeT's terror network through social media, the official said.

Junaid was apprehended by the ATS officials in connection with a terror funding case, he said.

The ATS will produce him before a court later in the day, he said.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 12:56 PM IST