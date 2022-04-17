Mobile phone seized from inmate lodged in high-security cell in Nagpur central jail
A mobile phone handset was seized from an inmate of high-security 'anda cell' of the Nagpur central jail by jail staff, police said on Saturday.
The phone was seized from Shekhu alias Gulanwaz Khan Izaz Khan (32) on Thursday and handed over to Dhantoli police for investigation, an official said.
Shekhu, history-sheeter, was arrested by the police in December 2019 for smuggling liquor.
2 held with drugs worth over Rs 60 lakh in Mumbai
he Anti Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police arrested two drug peddlers from the Dharavi area here and seized around two kgs of drugs worth over Rs 60 lakh from their possession, the police said on Saturday.
The two accused persons, who the police believe supplied charas to drug peddlers across the city, were arrested from Dharavi in an operation carried out by the Bandra Unit of Anti Narcotics Cell The police are currently interrogating them to find out the source of the contraband and the recipients.
Nine-year-old boy accused of sexual assault
Police in Maharashtra's Thane district have registered a case against a nine-year-old boy for allegedly sexually assaulting a four-and-a-half-year-old girl from his neighbourhood.
The alleged incident took place in Ulhasnagar town. The girl's mother in her complaint claimed that on April 3 the boy took the girl to an isolated place on the pretext of playing and sexually assaulted her, a police official said.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)