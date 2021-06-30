Mumbai: Latest updates - We will elect Speaker but what about nominating 12 individuals as MLCs: NCP asks Maharashtra governor

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asking him to take a call on three issues raised by the BJP has prompted the ruling NCP to demand that the governor nominate the 12 members from his quota as MLCs whose names were forwarded by the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government months back.

Speaking to reporters, state Minority Affairs Minister and senior NCP leader Nawab Malik said the issue of holding the election to the post of the state legislative Assembly speaker during the two-day monsoon session, beginning July 5, is being considered.

He said a final decision (on holding the Speaker's election) will be taken once COVID-19 test reports of all the MLAs is received.