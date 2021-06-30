Mumbai: Latest updates - We will elect Speaker but what about nominating 12 individuals as MLCs: NCP asks Maharashtra governor

We will elect Speaker but what about nominating 12 individuals as MLCs: NCP asks Maharashtra governor
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asking him to take a call on three issues raised by the BJP has prompted the ruling NCP to demand that the governor nominate the 12 members from his quota as MLCs whose names were forwarded by the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government months back.
Speaking to reporters, state Minority Affairs Minister and senior NCP leader Nawab Malik said the issue of holding the election to the post of the state legislative Assembly speaker during the two-day monsoon session, beginning July 5, is being considered.
He said a final decision (on holding the Speaker's election) will be taken once COVID-19 test reports of all the MLAs is received.
5-year-old dead after father poisons kids over family dispute
A 5-year-old child died after a man gave rat poison to his three children after a family dispute, Mumbai police said on Wednesday.
As per an official statement of Mumbai police, the other two children were admitted to a hospital and are out of danger.
"A man gave rat poison to his three children in ice cream after a family dispute, a 5-year-old child Alishan Mohammad Ali Ansar died. The other 2 children 7-year-old Alina and 2-year-old Armaan are undergoing treatment and are doing better," the statement said.
Jeweller shot dead in armed daylight heist
In a shocker, three scooter-borne armed robbers carried out a daring daylight heist on a gold jewellery shop and shot dead its owner before fleeing, officials said here on Wednesday.
The sensational incident occurred at the Om Sairaj Jewellers at Gavde Nagar in Dahisar east around 10.45 a.m. in full public view of the busy locality, and the police have launched a manhunt for the culprits.
According to eyewitnesses and CCTV footage, three unidentified persons on triple-load on an Activa scooter came and then went into the shop. They threatened the owner and started emptying many of the counters and display shelves.