Punjab Assembly Polls 2022: Amarinder Singh announces alliance with BJP
Mumbai

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 05:08 PM IST

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest updates | Vinay Darekar/Unsplash

17 December 2021 05:08 PM IST

HC stays notice to Nawab Malik over Prevention of Atrocities Act complaint

The Bombay High Court here on Friday stayed a notice issued by a court in Washim district of Maharashtra to state minister Nawab Malik in an atrocities act complaint filed by NCB officer Sameer Wankhede's cousin.

Malik's lawyer Jagvijay Singh Gandhi said that Wankhede's cousin Sanjay Wankhede had filed a complaint at a special court in Washim, seeking registration of a case under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the NCP leader.

17 December 2021 04:15 PM IST

Mumbai: Commuters on western side of MCGM skywalk now to have access to all platforms of Grant Road station

