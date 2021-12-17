HC stays notice to Nawab Malik over Prevention of Atrocities Act complaint

The Bombay High Court here on Friday stayed a notice issued by a court in Washim district of Maharashtra to state minister Nawab Malik in an atrocities act complaint filed by NCB officer Sameer Wankhede's cousin.

Malik's lawyer Jagvijay Singh Gandhi said that Wankhede's cousin Sanjay Wankhede had filed a complaint at a special court in Washim, seeking registration of a case under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the NCP leader.