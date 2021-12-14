e-Paper Get App

Four more Omicron cases detected in Rajasthan, Delhi each; India's tally at 49India reports 5,784 new COVID-19 cases, 252 deaths in last 24 hours
Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 04:14 PM IST

Catch all the latest updates from Mumbai, Pune, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Maharashtra.
FPJ Web Desk
Rs 100 Crore extortion matter | The judicial custody of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh extended till 27th December 2021. He is currently lodged in Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai.

BJP dares MVA to hold election for Maha Assembly speaker's post through secret ballot

On a day it won the elections held for two MLC seats in Maharashtra, the state BJP on Tuesday dared the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to hold the election for the post of Assembly Speaker through secret ballot and indicated that BJP will win it.

Corruption probe: Waze denies making any payment to Anil Deshmukh or collecting money from bars

Dismissed police officer Sachin Waze during his deposition before an inquiry commission here on Tuesday denied making any payment to former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh or any of his staff member.

Schools for classes 1 to 7 to reopen in Mumbai on Dec 15

(With inputs from agencies)

