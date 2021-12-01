e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India records 8,954 new COVID-19 infections, 267 deaths in last 24 hoursDelhi's air quality continues to remain in 'very poor' category
Advertisement

Mumbai

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 04:24 PM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates - West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee meets NCP chief Sharad Pawar

FPJ Web Desk
| Sachin Haralkar

| Sachin Haralkar

Advertisement
01 December 2021 04:24 PM IST
01 December 2021 04:24 PM IST

ALSO READ

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee meets NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee meets NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai
01 December 2021 04:01 PM IST

Had suggested Cong for advisory panel to give direction to Opposition: Mamata Banerjee

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Advertisement