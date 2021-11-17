Maharashtra: Ghatkopar unit of Mumbai Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) has busted a drugs manufacturing unit in Kolhapur, recovered MD drug valued at Rs 2.35 crores in the illegal market, and arrested two persons including a woman, as per ANC— ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2021
