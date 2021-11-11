Maharashtra CM admitted to hospital for treatment of neck pain
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday was admitted to a hospital for the treatment of neck pain, an official statement issued by Chief Minister Office said.
In an official statement, Thackeray said that he has neglected his neck pain in his commitment to the government's battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Maha: From LED TVs to refrigerators, Chandrapur civic body offers vaccination incentives
Mumbai | A 21-year old woman was killed by a stalker in RCF police station limits on 10th Nov. The man had stopped her auto-rickshaw and assaulted her. Case registered under section 302 IPC and other relevant sections, accused arrested: Mumbai Police
Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik's son-in-law sends legal notice to former chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis for "defamatory and false allegations against him and demands Rs 5 Cr on account of mental torture, agony and financial loss."
Maha: Fuel dealers seek manpower, vaccination centres at petrol pumps in Aurangabad
Petrol pump dealers here in Maharashtra have demanded that the district administration provide them manpower to check the vaccination certificates of customers at their outlets, after the collector asked them to supply fuel only to those who have taken at least one dose of vaccine against COVID-19.
Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Satya Narayan Pradhan has been appointed as Director General of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on deputation basis till the date of his superannuation on August 31, 2024, or until further orders
Nawab Malik: I am not alone in this fight
Nationalist Congress Party Minister Nawab Malik on Thursday dismissed the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party's charges that he was waging a "solitary battle" without anybody from the Maha Vikas Aghadi government backing him.
Enforcement Directorate is conducting raids at seven locations in Pune, in connection Waqf Board land scam case
Amruta Devendra Fadnavis, the wife of former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, sends legal notice to Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik for 'tarnishing the image of her family' through his alleged defamatory tweets
