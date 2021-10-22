e-Paper Get App

15,786 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours
Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021

Mumbai: Latest updates -

22 October 2021 10:06 AM IST

Pune local body launches 'Vaccine on Wheel' drive for housing societies

We'll launch vaccine on wheel drive to inoculate people in housing societies. Societies have to contact their ward medical officer to hold vaccination drive at their premises: Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, Pune Municipal Corporation

22 October 2021 10:06 AM IST

Sensex rises over 320 points, currently trading at 61,248; Nifty at 18,272

22 October 2021 10:06 AM IST

Drugs-on-cruise case | Mumbai NCB detained a 24-year-old drug peddler late last night. He is a prime suspect in the matter whose name has surfaced in the drugs-related chat: NCB

22 October 2021 09:16 AM IST

Mumbai: Ananya Panday to be quizzed by NCB Again at 11 am

Mumbai: Ananya Panday to be quizzed by NCB Again at 11 am

22 October 2021 09:16 AM IST

Sameer Wankhede free to take legal path, I too have right to take legal recourse: Nawab Malik

Hitting back at Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede on his statement over legal action against him, Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik on Thursday said he too has a right to take a legal recourse.

22 October 2021 09:16 AM IST

Nawab Malik vs Sameer Wankhede: No application from the officer for going to Dubai, says NCB DDG...

Maha govt can't probe Wankhede over extortion allegation: State Home Minister

Following Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik's claim that Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede visited Dubai to extort money, state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Thursday informed that the state government cannot probe Wankhede as he is working through a central agency.

22 October 2021 09:16 AM IST

Coronavirus: Thane district's case count rises by 148, death toll by two

With the addition of 148 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,64,123, an official said on Friday.

These cases were reported on Thursday, he said.

(With agency inputs)

