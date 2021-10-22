We'll launch vaccine on wheel drive to inoculate people in housing societies. Societies have to contact their ward medical officer to hold vaccination drive at their premises: Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, Pune Municipal Corporation
Hitting back at Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede on his statement over legal action against him, Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik on Thursday said he too has a right to take a legal recourse.
Following Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik's claim that Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede visited Dubai to extort money, state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Thursday informed that the state government cannot probe Wankhede as he is working through a central agency.
With the addition of 148 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,64,123, an official said on Friday.
These cases were reported on Thursday, he said.
(With agency inputs)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)