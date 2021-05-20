Mumbai: Latest news updates from the city on May 20

'Only for Gujarat': NCP and Sena slam Centre over lack of financial aid for other states affected by Cyclone Tauktae
The NCP on Thursday claimed that six states, including Maharashtra and Goa, suffered losses due to Cyclone Tauktae, but the Centre announced financial assistance only for Gujarat.
The Shiv Sena, which shares power in Maharashtra with the NCP and Congress, expressed hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would also announce financial assistance for Maharashtra and Goa soon.
