Mumbai: Latest news updates from the city on May 13

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that the Mumbai Municipal Corporation is the first municipal corporation in world to invite global tender for vaccines.

The BMC yesterday on May 12 issued global bid today to acquire 1 crore COVID-19 vaccines to vaccinate the citizens of Mumbai at the earliest possible on a massive scale in its decisive fight against the pandemic outbreak.

The civic body has resolved to make every possible effort in future also to acquire sufficient quantity vaccines to inoculate all eligible citizens of Mumbai on war footing in the next 60-90 days.