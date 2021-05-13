NCW urges Mumbai Police to intervene after Shweta Tiwari shares video of Abhinav Kohli 'physically abusing her'

A few days after television actress Shweta Tiwari posted a video of her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli 'physically abusing her', the National Commission for Women (NCW) has written to the Mumbai Police seeking their intervention in this case.

Shweta had shared the video on her official Instagram account after Kohli accused her of abandoning their son Reyansh at a hotel in Mumbai while she was busy shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town.

The actor has, however, refuted his allegations.

"The National Commission for Women has come across a media post captioned 'Shweta Tiwari shares shocking CCTV video of ex-husband Abhinav Kohli physically abusing her and son Reyansh' wherein it can be seen that the accused is trying to snatch the boy from Shweta Tiwari even though the child does not want to go to him.