NCW urges Mumbai Police to intervene after Shweta Tiwari shares video of Abhinav Kohli 'physically abusing her'

A few days after television actress Shweta Tiwari posted a video of her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli 'physically abusing her', the National Commission for Women (NCW) has written to the Mumbai Police seeking their intervention in this case.
Shweta had shared the video on her official Instagram account after Kohli accused her of abandoning their son Reyansh at a hotel in Mumbai while she was busy shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town.
The actor has, however, refuted his allegations.
"The National Commission for Women has come across a media post captioned 'Shweta Tiwari shares shocking CCTV video of ex-husband Abhinav Kohli physically abusing her and son Reyansh' wherein it can be seen that the accused is trying to snatch the boy from Shweta Tiwari even though the child does not want to go to him.
"In the hustle, Shweta Tiwari falls on the ground. The accused continues to create ruckus after getting inside the house as well," stated the letter from NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma to Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale describing the incident.
"The commission is perturbed with the sight of the atrocity being committed on a child and to the woman. You are, therefore, requested to immediately look into the matter and take appropriate action against the accused in accordance with the law. The action taken must be communicated to the commission within 10 days," she said.
Reacting to NCW's tweet, Kohli again took to his Instagram to request them locate his son. He said, "Respected Chairperson , I have not done anything wrong. I beg you to please request DGP Maharashtra to investigate into the location of my son and hand him over to me."
After Tiwari's video went viral, Abhinav too posted an hour-long video and captioned it, "Let the truth come out".
Shweta and Abhinav tied the knot in 2013 after reportedly dating for a couple of years. The couple has a son named Reyansh Kohli.
However, by 2017, rumors of their troubled marriage started doing rounds on the internet. They separated in 2019.
Shweta had also filed a complaint of domestic violence against Kohli alleging harassment towards her and her daughter Palak Tiwari.
(With inputs from PTI)