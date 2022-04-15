Mumbai: Last Scorpene-class submarine Vagsheer all set for trial run starting April 20

Last Scorpene-class submarine Vagsheeris is all set for trial run starting from April 20 said the manufacturers Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, defence public sector undertaking.

The Mazgaon shipbuilding yard was entrusted with the manufacturing of six submarines under the Project-75 programme under which, the first two submarines – INS Kalvari and INS Khanderi – were commissioned into the Indian Navy on September 21, 2017, and September 19, 2019, respectively.

Furthermore, despite facing challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020-21, it delivered INS Karanj and INS Vela last year in November respectively, said the manufacturers.

This sixth Submarine Vagsheer is 67.5 metres in length, 12.3 metres in height and is a diesel-electric submarine. On the surface of the water, this submarine moves at a speed of about 20 kmph, while the speed of this silent killer underwater is about 37 kmph.

The important aspect of this submarine is it can locate an enemy at a depth of 350 feet underwater and most importantly, in times of ambush, this machine can silently remain underwater for about 50 days.

According to the manufacturer on April 20th, 2022, this submarine will be inducted into the ocean and thereafter the trial run will continue for one year. Only after successful trials are done, it will be inducted into the Indian Navy.

Interestingly, Vagsheer is equipped with six torpedo tubes of 533 mm. During any major operation, it can carry 18 torpedoes or SM39 anti-sheep missiles with it. This submarine also has the ability to lay mines in the sea to destroy the enemy.

Furthermore, equipped with modern navigation and tracking systems, the submarine Vagsheer is fully capable of operating in any weather condition.

Besides, to promote the 'Make in India' initiative by the Centre, a lot of indigenously build components have been fitted into it the submarine, including main batteries, gas analysers, intercoms, AC Plants, RO Plants.

Meanwhile, the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd has completed the modernization and up-gradation of its facilities to meet the world-class infrastructure with 4 dry docks, 3 slipways, 2 wet basins and facilities with a virtual reality lab, product data management, product lifecycle management, modular integrated construction with capacity and capability to undertake construction and repair of 10 warships and 11 submarines together it is talking to various foreign countries.

A few of the foreign representatives also visited the Mumbai Shipyard. However, an official said that at present China is leading in the manufacturing of warships because they get subsidies from their government. He added, "We are also in talk with the Indian government to support us by giving us subsidies so contractors can be brought for work."

