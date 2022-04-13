HAL signs contract with Nigerian Army for Phase II Training on Chetak Helicopter

HAL signed a contract with Nigerian Army for imparting Phase-II flying training on Chetak Helicopter for six officers of Nigerian Army Aviation. This marks the continuation of contract signed in April 2021 for imparting Phase-I flying training to six Nigerian Army aviation officers, which was successfully executed in December 2021.

The Phase-II flying training on Chetak Helicopter is scheduled to commence on April 11, and is planned to be completed by December 2022. As part of the training, 70 hrs flying training would be imparted for each Nigerian Army Aviation Officer.

The contract was signed by BK Tripathy, General Manager, Helicopter Division and Commodore Anthony Victor Kujoh, Defence Adviser, High Commission of Nigeria in India at a programme held at Helicopter Division recently.

Mr Tripathy said the platforms such as ALH and LUH, with wide range of capabilities can be of great strength for the Nigerian Army. “Nigeria would not only like to further enhance the business relationship with HAL for training, but also towards asset acquisition”, said Cmdre Kujoh.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 02:47 PM IST