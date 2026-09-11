Mumbai: Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal Challenges SHRC Complaint Over Alleged Rights Violations, Misconduct

Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal has told the SHRC that human-rights complaints must cite specific violations attributable to public servants | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, September 10, 2026: The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal has told the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) that a complaint alleging a general erosion of citizens’ fundamental rights cannot be entertained unless it points to a specific incident or an identifiable pattern of human-rights violation attributable to a public servant.

In its reply, the mandal relied on Section 12(a) of the Protection of Human Rights Act, submitting that the Commission’s jurisdiction extends to complaints alleging violation of human rights or negligence in preventing such violations by a public servant.

It also relied on Section 36(2), which provides that the Commission cannot inquire into a matter after one year from the date on which the alleged act constituting the violation is said to have been committed. The mandal argued that a complaint must therefore be anchored to a dated incident rather than a generalised grievance.

Mandal Cites Statutory Limits

The mandal said Section 12(a) contemplates a specific act or incident of violation and does not cover a general grievance concerning fundamental rights in the abstract.

The mandal further submitted that a complaint alleging a general erosion of fundamental rights, without an element of state action, falls outside the Commission’s statutory mandate.

“It must point to a specific incident or identifiable pattern of violation, attributable to a public servant, affecting some class of victims and within the one-year window,” the mandal said in its submissions.

Complainants Raise Misconduct Allegations

Responding to the mandal’s stand, advocate Ashish Rai, one of the complainants, said the issue before the Commission was not merely a general grievance but also concerned alleged misconduct and indecent behaviour by the mandal’s volunteers towards devotees.

“The issue of alleged misconduct and indecent behaviour by the Mandal’s volunteers towards devotees, particularly women devotees, was also seriously raised before the Commission. The Commission expressed strong concern regarding the protection of human rights and accountability of the administration,” Rai told The Free Press Journal.

The written reply was filed by advocate D.A. Nalawade on behalf of the mandal in proceedings arising from a complaint filed by city-based advocates Ashish Rai and Pankajkumar Mishra.

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Complaint Follows Viral Video

The complaint was filed last year after an alleged video showing devotees being mishandled went viral. The advocates had raised concerns over crowd management, alleged assault and misconduct by volunteers, and thefts, and had sought transfer of the administration and complete management of the annual Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh festival to the state government and its statutory authorities.

The matter has been adjourned for further hearings on October 6.

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