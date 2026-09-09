Lalbaugcha Raja Case: Complainants Seek State Control Over Festival Management, Cite Crowd, Security Concerns

Advocates representing the complainants have urged greater government oversight of Lalbaugcha Raja festival arrangements amid allegations of recurring management lapses | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, September 8, 2026: A rejoinder has been filed by two city-based advocates, who are the complainants in the alleged Lalbaug Cha Raja’s mismanagement case, where they have opposed the stand taken by the respondents, including the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Mumbai Police and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The rejoinder has urged the commission to transfer the administration and complete management of the festival to the State government and its statutory authorities.

Complaint Over Festival Management

Complainants’ advocates, Ashish Rai and Pankajkumar Mishra, last year filed a case against the Mandal, after an alleged video of mishandling of devotees had gone viral.

The complainants alleged that the respondents had allegedly failed to adequately address complaints concerning crowd management, alleged assault and misconduct by volunteers, and thefts.

Meanwhile, the Free Press Journal spoke to Advocate Geeta Golatkar, appearing on behalf of the Mandal before the commission, who confirmed the filing of the rejoinder and said that the Mandal had not yet filed its reply to it. She further said that she did not wish to comment on the matter.

Claims Of Recurring Problems

The complainants claimed that the problems were not isolated incidents but constituted a “continuous wrong” and a recurring cause of action during the annual Ganesh festival. They pointed out that complaints had earlier been lodged in September 2023 and September 2024, but alleged that no corrective action had been taken by the authorities.

On crowd management, the rejoinder refers to reports concerning alleged stampede-like situations and alleges that devotees are made to pass through narrow, barricaded lanes.

The rejoinder also refers to an FIR registered at Kalachowki Police Station in connection with a mobile phone theft and seeks stronger CCTV coverage and the deployment of adequate police personnel, including plainclothes officers.

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The Free Press Journal spoke to Advocate Geeta Golatkar, appearing on behalf of the Mandal, who confirmed the filing of the rejoinder and said that the Mandal had not yet filed its reply to it. She further said that she did not wish to comment on the matter.

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