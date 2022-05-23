Mumbai: Lalbaug Western India mill land for housing projects reserved for educational purposes, says MHADA

"Western India Mill at Lalbaug was offered to the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) for mill workers' housing projects reserved for educational purposes," said an official from MHADA, who did not wish to be named. Following this, the file for a change of reservation has been sent to the Urban Development Department recently.

According to MHADA, nearly 800 houses can be built-in on this given land parcel once the reservation is changed. Whereas, MHADA has other land parcels in Mumbai including Lalbaug's land area that can generate a housing stock of nearly 25,800 mill workers and their descendants who have been waiting for their rightful houses for the past several years. There are about 1.75 lakh mill workers of which only 18,000 houses have been allotted till now.

The Lalbaug land parcel has been given by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on directions of UD department following MHADA had expressed that on available 1/3 rd share of the land parcel it has obtained, it cannot be built houses in large numbers due to the small size of a given land. Therefore, it proposed that the BMC should give a bigger land parcel in exchange for this small six mill land parcel it already has in possession.

These six small pieces of land are in Mafatlal mills, Matulya mills and Victoria mills in Lower Parel, Hindustan mills in Byculla, Crown mills in Prabhadevi and Maharashtra State Textile Corporation at Lalbagh.

"Once the said reservation proposal is cleared by the state, the tender would be called to carry out the proposed housing project for Mill workers," said the official.

Pravin Ghag, from the Girini Kamgar Sangharsh Samiti, said, “The Western India Mill land offered in exchange for land that MHADA had in possession was based on our long-pending demand. Since MHADA was unable to carry out any housing project there," adding that they had also reviewed land parcels in Thane, however, the government expressed that the proposed land in Thane for the mill workers' housing project will take time to materialize.

The FPJ had reported previously that the Maharashtra government is planning to give 75,000 Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojan houses (PMAY) to mill workers that are mainly located in MMR.

To make the proposed recommendation successful, it is necessary to analyse how these mill workers can fit into PMAY laid criteria of the Union government.

For the PMAY houses, the beneficiary should not have any house anywhere in the country of its ownership. While the mill workers' union representative has urged the government to give them these proposed PMAY houses at an existing cost of Rs 6 lakh which is usually taken for houses outside Mumbai.

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 10:05 PM IST