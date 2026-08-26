Mumbai Lake Levels Update: Water Stock Rises To 95.83%, City's 7 Reservoirs Nearly Full

Mumbai Water Stock | Representative Image

Mumbai: Mumbai's seven reservoirs recorded a marginal rise in their combined water stock on Wednesday, with the total storage reaching 95.83 per cent as of 6 am on August 26, 2026, up from 95.72 per cent a day earlier.

According to the latest report from the Hydraulic Engineer's Department, the seven lakes collectively hold 13,86,958 million litres (ML) of water against a total useful storage capacity of 14,47,363 ML. The stock increased by around 1,511 ML over the past 24 hours.

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Details On Lake Levels

Among the reservoirs, Vehar continued to remain at 100 per cent of its useful storage capacity, holding 27,698 ML. Modak Sagar was also almost full at 99.99 per cent, with around 1,28,910 ML of water. Tansa stood at 98.89 per cent, holding 1,43,181 ML, while Tulsi recorded 98.74 per cent, with 7,944 ML in storage.

Middle Vaitarna was at 97 per cent, with 1,87,755 ML, while Bhatsa, Mumbai's largest reservoir, held 6,78,681 ML, equivalent to 95.91 per cent of its useful storage. Upper Vaitarna continued to have the lowest storage level among the seven lakes at 89.76 per cent, with 2,03,789 ML of useful water content.

The reservoirs received varying amounts of rainfall over the past 24 hours. Upper Vaitarna recorded 8 mm, Modak Sagar 4 mm, Tansa 2 mm, Middle Vaitarna 17 mm, Bhatsa 6 mm, Vehar 0 mm and Tulsi 8 mm of rainfall. The Bhandup Complex recorded no rainfall over the past 24 hours, while its seasonal rainfall total remained at 2,699 mm.

Several reservoirs continue to maintain their overflow status after reaching the levels earlier in the monsoon. Vehar and Tulsi began overflowing on July 7, Tansa on July 22 and Modak Sagar on July 23. With the combined water stock now at 95.83 per cent, Mumbai's water reservoirs remain close to full capacity, providing a strong buffer for the city's water supply in the months ahead.

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