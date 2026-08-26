Mumbai Weather Update: Light To Moderate Rain, Gusty Winds Continue; No IMD Alert For This Week

Mumbai Weather Update | FPJ

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to overcast skies, light rainfall and gusty winds on Wednesday as monsoon activity continued across the city and its suburbs. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast another day of light to moderate rain and thundershowers, though no rain alert has been issued for Mumbai this week.

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Mumbai Weather Forecast Today

According to the IMD, Mumbai and its suburbs are likely to remain generally cloudy throughout Wednesday, with light to moderate showers expected at several locations. While widespread heavy rainfall is unlikely, isolated pockets could witness moderate to heavy spells accompanied by gusty winds.

Winds are expected to blow at 40–50 kmph, with gusts potentially reaching 50–60 kmph during intense spells of rain. The maximum temperature is likely to remain around 32°C, while the minimum temperature recorded on Wednesday morning was 29°C.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) has witnessed consistent monsoon activity since the beginning of August, with several spells of moderate to heavy rainfall reported over the past week. The weather department expects light to moderate rain to continue through the week, keeping Mumbai and neighbouring areas cloudy and wet.

Mumbai's overall AQI | AQI.in

Mumbai AQI Remains 'Good'

Despite continued rainfall, Mumbai's air quality remained in the 'Good' category on Wednesday. Official data showed the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 28 in the morning. Under the standard AQI classification, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'Good', indicating clean air and minimal health risks for the general population.

With no weather alert currently in place, Mumbai is likely to experience intermittent showers rather than prolonged spells of heavy rain. However, commuters may still face temporary disruptions in low-lying and waterlogging-prone areas during intense rainfall.

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