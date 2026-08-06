Mumbai Lake Levels Update: Water Stock Dips Marginally To 88.76% Despite Rainfall; 3 Lakes Remain Full

Water levels in Mumbai’s seven lakes | Representational Image

Mumbai: Mumbai's water reserves registered a slight decline on Thursday despite continued monsoon showers across the catchment areas. According to the Hydraulic Engineer's Department, the total water stock in the seven lakes supplying drinking water to the city stood at 12,84,608 million litres, or 88.76 per cent of the total live storage capacity, at 6 am on August 6. The current storage is slightly lower than Wednesday's 88.93 per cent, marking a marginal decline of 0.17 percentage points.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Details On Water Stock Of All Lakes

Among the seven reservoirs, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi lakes remain at 100 per cent capacity, while Tansa is at 99.42 per cent. Middle Vaitarna holds 91.99 per cent, Upper Vaitarna is at 78.83 per cent and Bhatsa, the city's largest reservoir, is at 86.28 per cent of its useful live storage.

Rainfall continued across the catchment areas over the past 24 hours, with Tansa receiving the highest rainfall at 51 mm, followed by Bhatsa (38 mm), Middle Vaitarna (32 mm), Modak Sagar and Vihar (27 mm each), Upper Vaitarna (25 mm) and Tulsi (20 mm).

According to the report, Bhandup Complex recorded 21 mm rainfall during the last 24 hours, taking the season's cumulative rainfall to 2,416 mm. The report also noted that Vihar Lake has been overflowing since July 7, Tulsi since July 7, Tansa since July 22, and Modak Sagar since July 23, while water release from Upper Vaitarna remains stopped and the Middle Vaitarna WSCPO gate continues to remain closed.

10% Water Cut To Still Stay

Meanwhile, despite Mumbai's seven water-supplying reservoirs now being nearly 90 per cent full, residents will have to wait longer for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to withdraw the existing 10 per cent water cut.

The civic body has said the restriction will be lifted only after reservoir stocks are adequate to ensure uninterrupted water supply until August 2027. As of Wednesday morning, the lakes held 12.87 lakh million litres (ML) of usable water, enough to meet the city's needs only until May 2027.

The BMC imposed the 10 per cent water cut in May after reservoir levels dropped below 8 per cent. At the time, it also drew on water allocated by the state government from the Vaitarna dam to meet Mumbai's daily demand of about 4,200 ML.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in