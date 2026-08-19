Mumbai Lake Levels Update: City's Water Stock Rises To 94.15%, Reservoirs Gain 0.35% In A Day

Water levels in Mumbai’s seven lakes | Representative Image

Mumbai: Mumbai’s water stock has climbed further, with the seven lakes supplying the city reaching 94.15 per cent of their total live storage capacity as of 6 am on Wednesday, August 19. The stock stood at 93.80 per cent a day earlier, marking an increase of 0.35 percentage points in 24 hours.

According to the Hydraulic Engineer’s Department’s daily lake-level report, the seven reservoirs currently hold 13,62,624 million litres (ML) of useful live storage against their total live storage capacity of 14,47,363 ML. The latest figures show that the city’s water reservoirs continue to remain comfortably stocked following a strong monsoon season.

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Details On Lake Levels

Among the major reservoirs, Upper Vaitarna has 1,96,840 ML of useful live storage, equivalent to 86.70 per cent of its live storage capacity. Modak Sagar and Tulsi are at 100 per cent capacity, while Vehar is also completely full.

Tansa is nearly full at 99.06 per cent, while Middle Vaitarna has reached 94.79 per cent. Bhatsa, Mumbai’s largest water source, currently holds 6,73,963 ML, or 93.99 per cent of its live storage capacity.

The lakes recorded varying levels of rainfall over the past 24 hours. Upper Vaitarna received 39 mm, while Modak Sagar and Tansa recorded 4 mm each. Middle Vaitarna received 5 mm and Bhatsa 6 mm. Vehar and Tulsi recorded 10 mm and 8 mm respectively.

Several reservoirs have already started overflowing this monsoon. According to the report, Vehar began overflowing on July 7, followed by Tulsi later the same day. Tansa started overflowing on July 22, while Modak Sagar began overflowing on July 23. The report also noted that the Middle Vaitarna WSCPO gate was closed on June 6, while the Upper Vaitarna release stopped from July 7.

With the combined stock now above 94 per cent, Mumbai is in a stronger water-supply position compared with the beginning of the monsoon. The sustained inflows into the reservoirs are expected to provide a substantial buffer for the city's water requirements in the coming months.

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