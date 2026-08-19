Mumbai Weather Update: Moderate Rain, Gusty Winds Likely Today With No IMD Alert This Week; AQI Remains Good

Mumbai Weather Update |

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to overcast skies, moderate rainfall and gusty winds on Wednesday as monsoon activity continued across the city and its suburbs. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast another day of moderate rain and thundershowers, although no rain alert has been issued for Mumbai this week.

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Today's Weather Update

According to the IMD, Mumbai and its suburbs are likely to remain generally cloudy throughout the day, with moderate showers expected at several locations. While widespread heavy rainfall is unlikely, isolated pockets may receive moderate to heavy spells accompanied by gusty winds.

Winds are expected to blow at speeds of around 40-50 kmph, with gusts potentially reaching 50-60 kmph during intense spells of rain. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 30°C, while the minimum temperature recorded on Wednesday morning was 29°C.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region has witnessed consistent monsoon activity since the beginning of August, with several spells of moderate to heavy rainfall reported over the past week. The weather department has indicated that light to moderate rain is likely to continue through the week, keeping the city and adjoining areas cloudy and wet.

Mumbai's overall AQI | AQI.in

Mumbai's AQI Remains Good

Despite the ongoing rainfall, Mumbai's air quality remained in the 'Good' category on Wednesday. Official data showed the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 34 in the morning.

Under the standard AQI classification, an index value between 0 and 50 is considered 'Good', indicating clean air and minimal health risks for the general population.

With no weather alert currently issued for Mumbai, residents are likely to experience intermittent showers rather than prolonged spells of heavy rain. However, commuters may still face temporary disruptions in areas that are prone to waterlogging during intense rainfall and gusty winds.

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