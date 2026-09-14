Mumbai Lake Levels Rise To 97.48% After Heavy Rain In Catchment Areas | File pic

Mumbai: Mumbai's water stock rose to 97.48 per cent of the total useful capacity on Monday morning following rainfall across the catchment areas of the seven lakes supplying water to the city. According to the daily report issued by the Hydraulic Engineer's Department at the Bhandup Master Control Centre, the lakes had a combined live storage of 1,410,895 million litres (ML) against their total useful capacity of 1,447,363 ML as of 6 am on September 14.

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The water stock increased from 96.41 per cent recorded a day earlier. However, the current level remains slightly below the corresponding figures for the previous two years. On September 14, 2025, the seven lakes held 98.70 per cent of their capacity, while the figure stood at 98.56 per cent on the same date in 2024.

Details On Lake Levels

Bhatsa, the largest contributor to Mumbai's water supply, recorded live storage of 711,824 ML, or 99.27 per cent of its capacity. Its catchment received 65 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 6 am. Vehar and Tulsi lakes remained completely full at 100 per cent capacity, with live storage of 27,698 ML and 8,046 ML, respectively. Tulsi received 107 mm of rain, while Vehar recorded 88 mm during the period.

Middle Vaitarna reached 96.92 per cent capacity, holding 187,572 ML, while its water level increased by 0.16 metres following 27 mm of rainfall. Tansa stood at 98.69 per cent, with 143,181 ML of live storage after receiving 54 mm of rain.

Modak Sagar was at 93.82 per cent capacity with 120,956 ML, while Upper Vaitarna stood at 93.20 per cent, holding 211,618 ML. The two catchments received 49 mm and 15 mm of rainfall, respectively.

Four of Mumbai's seven water sources have already overflowed this monsoon. Vehar and Tulsi began overflowing on July 7, followed by Tansa on July 22 and Modak Sagar on July 23. Cumulative seasonal rainfall at Upper Vaitarna has reached 3,824 mm, while Tulsi has recorded 3,697 mm. At Bhandup Complex, 61 mm of rain was recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the seasonal total to 2,883 mm. With the city's reservoirs now nearing full capacity, Mumbai has a strong water stock for the months ahead.

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