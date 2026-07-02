Mumbai Lake Levels Rise Consistently Amid Heavy Rainfall; City's Water Stock Recorded Slightly Above 8%

Mumbai Lake Levels | file pic

Mumbai: Mumbai’s drinking water stock witnessed a steady rise on Thursday amid continuous heavy rainfall across the city and catchment areas, with the seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai now holding 8.12 per cent useful storage capacity. According to the Hydraulic Engineer’s Department report released on July 2, the reservoirs collectively contain 1,17,532 million litres of water.

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Water Levels Rising Consistently

The latest figures show a noticeable increase from yesterday, when the city’s water stock was recorded at 7.18 per cent or 1,03,871 million litres. The reserves have now risen by 13,661 million litres within 24 hours due to intense monsoon activity across the lake regions.

Among the major lakes, Modak Sagar recorded a sharp rise with 22.35 per cent useful storage, while Vihar reached 57.18 per cent and Tulsi touched 33.96 per cent capacity. Middle Vaitarna stood at 12.38 per cent, Tansa at 3.60 per cent and Bhatsa at 5.72 per cent. Upper Vaitarna, however, continued to remain below its live storage level.

The Bhandup Complex recorded 219 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, taking the season’s cumulative rainfall there to 763 mm. Heavy rainfall was also recorded in catchment areas including Tulsi, Vihar and Modak Sagar, contributing to the sharp increase in water stock.

The rise in lake levels comes as Mumbai continues to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall under an IMD red alert, with several parts of the city reporting waterlogging and traffic disruptions since early morning.

Mumbai Lashed By Heavy Rains

Mumbai witnessed heavy to very heavy rainfall this morning after intense overnight showers caused widespread waterlogging, disrupting road traffic and affecting suburban railway services. The continuous downpour inundated several low-lying areas across South Mumbai and the suburbs, leading to commuter delays and transport disruptions.

Weather officials have forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall across Mumbai and its suburbs throughout the day, with isolated locations likely to experience extremely heavy showers late at night and during the early morning hours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also warned of gusty winds with speeds of 50–60 kmph accompanying the rain.

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