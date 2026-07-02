Mumbai Rains: Heavy Showers Lash City Causing Waterlogging In Sion, Andheri & Kurla; Local Train Services Delayed By 10-15 Minutes As IMD Issues Red Alert Till 11 AM

Mumbai Rains: Heavy Showers Lash City, Local Train Services Delayed By 10-15 Minutes; IMD Issues Red Alert Till 11 AM |

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to heavy to very heavy rainfall on Thursday morning after intense overnight downpours triggered waterlogging across several parts of the city, disrupting traffic movement and delaying suburban railway services. Continuous rains through the night affected both South Mumbai and suburban areas, with several low-lying locations submerged due to the heavy spell.

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Areas including Parel, Dadar, Sion, Byculla, Colaba and Marine Lines witnessed persistent rainfall overnight, while western and eastern suburbs such as Andheri, Kurla, BKC and Mulund reported waterlogging and slow-moving traffic during the morning rush hour. Heavy showers also lashed Virar in neighbouring Palghar district amid an intensified weather alert issued for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

@mybmc bhai pagal hai? how haven't u declared a holiday for mumbai when most rain fell here. what weird idiots. Look at the SV road water logged situation pic.twitter.com/KAftz3ctex — Raaj Rane (@raajanthony) July 2, 2026

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IMD Issues Red Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a nowcast Red Warning at around 7.45 am for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts, forecasting intense spells of rain at isolated places over the next three hours. The weather department advised citizens to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel amid the possibility of further heavy rainfall and flooding in vulnerable areas.

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Mumbai Local Train Services Delayed

The heavy downpour also impacted Mumbai’s suburban railway network, with local train services on the Western, Central and Harbour lines running around 10 to 15 minutes behind schedule. Thousands of commuters faced delays as rain-related operational issues and water accumulation near tracks slowed services during peak office hours.

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Mumbai and its metropolitan region have been witnessing intense monsoon activity since Monday, with heavy rain continuing to batter the city over the past few days. Authorities have warned that the strong rain spell is likely to continue for at least the next four days.

Over 200 mm Rainfall Recorded In Several Areas

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) rainfall data, several locations recorded more than 200 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. Paspoli in Powai recorded 236 mm rainfall, followed by SWM Santacruz Workshop with 235 mm and Tagore Nagar in Vikhroli with 234 mm.

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Mithanagar in Mulund received 225 mm rainfall, while Mankhurd Fire Station recorded 223 mm. Copper Hospital in Andheri registered 222 mm rainfall, F-South ward office in Parel recorded 212 mm and Aarey Colony in Goregaon received 210 mm rainfall.

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The continuous rainfall has led to water accumulation in several low-lying areas, leaving commuters stranded and affecting vehicular movement across multiple routes in Mumbai and nearby regions. Authorities have urged residents to stay alert, avoid flooded roads and remain indoors unless necessary as intense rain spells are expected to continue.

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