Mumbai Lake Levels Remain Slightly Below 90%; Water Stock Of City's 7 Reservoirs Recorded At 89.54%

Water levels in Mumbai’s seven lakes | Representational Image

Mumbai: Mumbai's water reserves continued to improve on Tuesday, with the total stock in the seven lakes supplying drinking water to the city rising to 12,95,982 million litres, or 89.54 per cent of their total live storage capacity, according to the Hydraulic Engineer's Department. The latest figures show a slight decrease from 90.06 per cent recorded on Monday, reflecting stable water availability despite only light rainfall over the catchment areas in the past 24 hours.

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Details On Lake Levels

Among the major lakes, Modak Sagar and Vihar remained at 100 per cent capacity, while Tulsi Lake also continued to remain full. Tansa stood at 99.14 per cent, Middle Vaitarna at 91.05 per cent, Bhatsa, the city's largest water source, at 87.64 per cent and Upper Vaitarna at 80.53 per cent of its live storage capacity. The combined storage of Upper Vaitarna, Vaitarna, Tansa and Middle Vaitarna was recorded at 6,31,808 million litres, accounting for 90.96 per cent of their combined live storage.

In the last 24 hours, the catchment areas received moderate rainfall, with Upper Vaitarna recording 63 mm, Tansa 22 mm, Middle Vaitarna 21 mm, Tulsi 21 mm, Bhatsa 18 mm, Vihar 18 mm, and Modak Sagar 14 mm of rainfall. According to the Bhandup Complex report, rainfall recorded at the complex during the last 24 hours was 2 mm, taking the season's cumulative rainfall there to 2,372 mm.

Several lakes continue to overflow due to sustained monsoon rainfall. Vihar Lake has been overflowing since July 7, Tulsi Lake since July 7, Tansa Dam since July 22, and Modak Sagar since July 23, ensuring a steady inflow into Mumbai's water supply system.

With reservoir levels remaining close to 90 per cent and the monsoon continuing across the region, Mumbai's water supply situation remains comfortable heading into the latter half of the rainy season.

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