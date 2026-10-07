Mumbai Lake Levels Drop To 94.57% As Water Stock In City's 7 Reservoirs Declines By 0.34% In 24 Hours

Mumbai Lake Levels update |

Mumbai: Mumbai’s water stock dropped further on Wednesday, with the seven lakes supplying the city recording 94.57 per cent useful live storage as of 6am. The latest figure marks a decline of 0.34 percentage points from the previous day’s 94.91 per cent, according to the BMC Hydraulic Engineer’s Department.

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The total useful live storage in the seven reservoirs stood at 13,68,827 million litres (ML) against their combined capacity of 14,47,363 ML. The latest reading was recorded amid largely dry conditions across the catchment areas, with the report showing no rainfall over the past 24 hours in most of the lakes. The overall stock has continued to fluctuate after the reservoirs reached high levels during the monsoon.

Details On Mumbai's Lake Levels

Among the major lakes, Upper Vaitarna stood at 96.60 per cent of its useful live storage, while Modak Sagar, which provides major water supply to the city was at 70.36 per cent. Tansa recorded 92.58 per cent and Middle Vaitarna 99.74 per cent.

Bhatsa, which accounts for a substantial share of Mumbai’s water supply, was at 97.05 per cent of its useful live storage. Vihar was at 100 per cent, while Tulsi stood at 97.40 per cent.

The BMC report showed that the seven lakes together had 13,68,827 ML of water in useful live storage, compared with 14,33,480 ML recorded during the corresponding period in 2025 and 14,31,147 ML in 2024. Despite the latest decline, the overall water stock remains above 94 per cent of the combined useful live storage capacity of the reservoirs.

Mumbai's Weather Update For Today

Mumbai woke to hot and humid weather on Wednesday as its overall AQI rose to 172, classified as 'Poor', according to official data. IMD forecast generally clear skies and a maximum temperature near 33°C, while the morning minimum was 28°C. With the southwest monsoon withdrawn, limited rainfall and continued hot, humid conditions are expected over the coming days.

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