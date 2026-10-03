Mumbai Lake Levels Continue To Drop; Water Stock Recorded At 95.84% As Monsoon Withdrawal Nears

Mumbai Lake Levels update |

Mumbai: Mumbai’s water stock registered a decline on Saturday, with the seven lakes supplying drinking water to the city holding 95.84 per cent of their total useful storage capacity as of 6 am on October 3. The latest figure marks a drop from the previous day’s level of 96.05 per cent, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Hydraulic Engineer’s Department.

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As per the daily report issued by the Master Control Centre at Bhandup Complex, the seven reservoirs collectively hold 13,87,139 million litres of water against their total useful storage capacity of 14,47,363 million litres. The figure keeps depleting day by day with monsoon withdrawal expected in a few days.

The latest water stock is also lower than the 98.95 per cent recorded on the corresponding day last year. In 2024, the reservoirs held 99.52 per cent of their total useful storage capacity, according to the report.

Details On Lake Levels

Among the seven reservoirs, Modak Sagar recorded the lowest storage level at 76.91 per cent, followed by Tansa at 94.31 per cent. Upper Vaitarna stood at 96.60 per cent, while Middle Vaitarna was at 99.53 per cent. Bhatsa, one of Mumbai’s key water sources, recorded 98.13 per cent of its useful storage capacity. Vihar was at 100 per cent, while Tulsi stood at 98.33 per cent.

The combined useful storage in Upper Vaitarna, Vaitarna, Modak Sagar and Middle Vaitarna stood at 93.28 per cent of their total capacity. Meanwhile, Bhatsa held 7,03,594 million litres against its useful storage capacity of 7,17,037 million litres. The report recorded no rainfall at the Bhandup Complex in the 24 hours preceding the latest update. However, the total rainfall recorded at the complex so far stands at 3,896 mm.

The seven lakes are Mumbai’s primary sources of drinking water, and their storage levels are closely monitored by the civic body to assess the city’s water availability. Although the latest figures show a decline from the previous day and the corresponding period last year, the reservoirs continue to hold a substantial quantity of water.

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