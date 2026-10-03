Mumbai Weather Update: Hot & Humid Conditions To Continue, No Rain Alert For Coming Week; AQI In Moderate Range |

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to hot and humid conditions with largely clear skies on Saturday as monsoon activity remained subdued across the city and its suburbs. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast generally clear skies and hot, humid weather during the day. No rainfall alert has been issued for Mumbai for the upcoming week, indicating that widespread heavy rainfall is unlikely in the coming days.

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Today's Weather Update

According to the IMD forecast, the city and its suburbs are expected to experience predominantly clear skies, with high temperatures and elevated humidity levels. With no significant rainfall activity anticipated, residents are likely to continue experiencing warm and uncomfortable weather conditions.

The weather department has forecast mild winds during the day, while the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature recorded in Mumbai on Saturday morning was 29 degrees Celsius.

The combination of high temperatures and humidity is likely to make conditions uncomfortable, particularly during the afternoon. With no weather warning currently in place, major rain-related disruptions are not anticipated across Mumbai over the weekend or during the coming week. However, residents are advised to exercise caution while stepping outdoors during the hotter parts of the day and stay hydrated.

AQI in Mumbai | AQI.in

Mumbai's Air Quality In Moderate Category

Meanwhile, Mumbai's air quality remained in the 'Moderate' category on Saturday morning, with the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 72, according to official data.

The shift comes after Mumbai's air quality remained largely in the 'Good' category over recent months. Although the current reading indicates a deterioration compared with the good range, the city's overall AQI remains within the moderate category.

As per the standard AQI classification, readings between 0 and 50 are considered 'Good', while values between 51 and 100 fall under the 'Moderate' category. AQI levels between 101 and 200 are classified as 'Poor', while readings between 201 and 300 fall under the 'Unhealthy' category. Values above 300 are categorised as 'Severe'.

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