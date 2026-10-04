Mumbai Lake Levels Continue To Decline; 95.50% Water Stock Recorded As Monsoon Withdraws

The water levels in the lakes that supply water to Mumbai declined to 95.50% on Sunday. |

The seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai held 95.50% of their total useful storage capacity as of 6 am on Sunday, October 4, according to a statement by the Hydraulic Engineer’s Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.



This marked a drop from the previous day’s figure of 95.84%. The reduction in water levels comes even as the southwest monsoon withdrew from Mumbai on Saturday, five days before the normal date. Mumbai City recorded 7% below-normal rainfall, while Mumbai Suburban recorded 9% above normal rainfall.

The seven reservoirs in and around Mumbai collectively hold 13,82,265 million litres of water against their total useful storage capacity of 14,47,363 million litres.

The figure of 95.50% is far lower than the corresponding figures recorded on the same day in 2025 (99.10) and 2024 (99.42%).

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Details On Lake Levels

Modak Sagar recorded by far the lowest storage level of the seven reservoirs at 75.19%, followed by Tansa at 93.91%. Upper Vaitarna registered a water level of 96.60%, while Middle Vaitarna stood at 99.60%.

The Bhatsa lake recorded a water level of 97.82%, Vehar was at 100% and Tulsi stood at 98.12%.

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