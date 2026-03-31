Mumbai Labourer Beaten To Death With Hammer By Co-Worker Over Hidden Scrap Wire At MGM Hospital Store Room

In a gruesome incident in central Mumbai, a 23-year-old labourer was allegedly beaten to death with a hammer by his co-worker following a heated argument over hidden scrap wire. | Representation Image

Mumbai: In a gruesome incident in central Mumbai, a 23-year-old labourer was allegedly beaten to death with a hammer by his co-worker following a heated argument over hidden scrap wire. The incident occurred in the storage room of the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital in the early hours of March 30.

Deceased identified as Rajivkumar alias Pahadikumar Yadav

The deceased has been identified as Rajivkumar alias Pahadikumar Yadav. The Kalachowki police have arrested the accused, Ramjikumar Prabhu Raut, and charged him with murder.

As per the FIR, the victim, the accused, and the complainant, Rohitkumar Bablu Singh, 22, are all natives of Bihar and were working as daily wage laborers in the city. The trio was residing in a makeshift accommodation in the store room of MGM Hospital.

Dispute arose after Yadav hid scrap wire

Police said the dispute arose after Yadav allegedly hid some old scrap wire they had found at their workplace. This led to an argument between Yadav and Raut, which escalated violently between 12:15 am and 12:30 am on March 30. In a fit of rage, Raut allegedly attacked Yadav with a hammer, inflicting severe injuries that resulted in his death on the spot.

Upon receiving information about the blood-soaked body, the Kalachowki police rushed to the scene and sent the body for a post-mortem examination. Based on the statement of Rohitkumar Singh, the police have registered an FIR under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act.

"We have arrested the accused, Ramjikumar Raut, after it was established that the murder was a result of a dispute over scrap material. Further investigation into the matter is ongoing," said a police official.

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