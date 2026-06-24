Mumbai Lab Flags Sunscreen, Facewash And Key Medicines In CDSCO's May 2026 Quality Crackdown

CDSCO's May 2026 surveillance report flagged several medicines and personal care products tested by Mumbai's drug laboratory for quality deficiencies | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 24: Several medicines and healthcare products tested by the Food and Drug Administration Laboratory (FDAL) in Mumbai have been found not of standard quality (NSQ), as the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) reported that 159 drug samples failed quality tests across the country during May 2026.

The Mumbai-tested products included a sunscreen lotion, facewash, anti-allergy syrup, Vitamin K injection and an antibiotic combination tablet, raising concerns over quality compliance in products commonly used by consumers and patients.

According to CDSCO, 46 of the failed samples were identified by Central Drugs Laboratories, while 113 samples were reported by State Drugs Testing Laboratories.

The regulator clarified that an NSQ classification is specific to the batch tested and does not necessarily indicate quality issues in other batches of the same product available in the market.

Consumer Products Fail Quality Tests

Among the products flagged by the Mumbai laboratory, UV ETO SPF 50+ Sunscreen Lotion failed the microbial examination test. Sunscreens are widely used to protect the skin from harmful ultraviolet rays and prevent sunburn and long-term skin damage.

Skeenglow Facewash also failed microbial examination requirements prescribed under Indian Standards. The product is commonly used for daily facial cleansing and skin care.

Levocetirizine Dihydrochloride Syrup was found non-compliant with the manufacturer's specifications relating to microbial contamination. The medicine is frequently prescribed for allergies, allergic rhinitis, sneezing, runny nose and skin allergy conditions such as urticaria.

Medicines Found Non-Compliant

Phytomenadione Injection BP, a Vitamin K1 preparation used to prevent and treat bleeding disorders caused by vitamin K deficiency, failed the prescribed pH test under the Indian Pharmacopoeia standards.

The Mumbai laboratory also found Ofloxacin and Ornidazole Tablets non-compliant with standards relating to related substances. The antibiotic combination is commonly prescribed for gastrointestinal infections, diarrhoea, dysentery and mixed bacterial and protozoal infections.

CDSCO also reported that one drug sample from Assam was identified as a spurious product manufactured by an unauthorised entity using a brand name owned by another company. The matter is under investigation and regulatory action will be taken as per the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and Rules.

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CDSCO Continues Surveillance Drive

The regulator stated that identification of NSQ and spurious medicines is a routine surveillance exercise carried out in collaboration with state drug regulators to ensure that substandard products are detected and removed from the market.

In April 2026, CDSCO had similarly reported 169 drug samples as not of standard quality, along with one spurious drug sample from Bihar.

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