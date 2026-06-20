FDA Uncovers Major Interstate Counterfeit Drug Racket Across Maharashtra, MP, UP, And Punjab; 12 Booked |

Mumbai: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has uncovered a major interstate counterfeit drug racket involving fake allopathic medicines and adulterated Ayurvedic products, exposing a network spread across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

Fake Chymoral Forte Sold in Nagpur

In one case, the FDA found counterfeit versions of the popular anti-inflammatory medicine Chymoral Forte being sold in Nagpur. Samples collected from medical stores and wholesalers were tested at the state laboratory in Mumbai, which found that the enzyme activity levels in the tablets were far below prescribed standards. The original manufacturer confirmed that the seized product had never been manufactured by the company, establishing it as a counterfeit drug.

The investigation revealed a well-organized supply chain involving distributors and suppliers operating in Nagpur, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Police have registered a criminal case against 12 individuals and entities under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Kamraj Capsules Contained Hidden Drugs

In a separate case, the FDA investigated Kamraj Capsules, an Ayurvedic product marketed as a health supplement. Laboratory analysis found that the capsules contained Tadalafil, a prescription drug used for erectile dysfunction, and Paracetamol, despite neither ingredient being declared on the label.

Health experts warned that the undisclosed presence of Tadalafil could pose serious health risks, particularly for people suffering from heart disease, hypertension and other medical conditions.

The probe traced the manufacturing and supply network of the capsules to Nagpur, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. Criminal cases have also been registered against the companies and individuals involved.

FDA officials said the sale of counterfeit, adulterated and substandard medicines directly threatens public health. Further action will be taken under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and the BNS, 2023.

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said the department is following a “zero-tolerance” policy against fake medicines and warned that strict action would be taken against those endangering public health.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/