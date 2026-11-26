Inspection of Kurla’s Pramod Mahajan Garden found damaged fencing, sewage, garbage and inadequate security after a couple was assaulted | File Photo

Mumbai, November 25, 2026: Following the assault on a young couple by a group of boys at Kurla’s Pramod Mahajan Garden, a joint inspection by Market and Gardens Committee Chairperson Hetal Gala and Health Committee Chairman Harish Bhandirge on Wednesday laid bare a shocking state of civic neglect.

The inspection exposed a string of serious lapses, including garbage heaps, illegal encroachments, sewage discharge, broken protective fencing and glaring security deficiencies.

Coming down heavily on the lapses, Gala directed civic authorities to initiate the process of permanently blacklisting the contractor and take action against officials responsible for the garden’s poor upkeep and security failures.

Maintenance And Security Lapses Exposed

The inspection also raised questions over the utilisation of civic funds for a two-year maintenance contract for the garden. Despite the substantial expenditure, several basic maintenance requirements appeared neglected, while work already undertaken was found in a deteriorated condition. Security arrangements were inadequate, and cleaning activity appeared to have gathered pace only on the day of the inspection.

Bhandirge pointed out that children from the adjoining slum settlement were accessing the garden through a damaged section of the protective iron fencing. Officials also found garbage dumping, sewage and wastewater entering the premises, non-functional public toilets and encroachments by hutments.

Gala directed officials to remove encroachments, prevent sewage discharge and ensure regular cleanliness. She also sought a detailed report comparing the garden’s reservation status under the previous and revised BMC Development Plans to establish the extent of encroachments and clarify its land-use status.

CCTV Cameras And Security Personnel Ordered

In a move to address security concerns following the assault, Gala ordered the deployment of Maharashtra Security Force personnel and the installation of CCTV cameras across the garden.

An official present during the inspection said notices under Section 381 would be issued to slum dwellers found responsible for dumping garbage and discharging wastewater into the premises.

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Gala has also convened an urgent meeting with Garden Department officials on Thursday to review the condition of gardens and playgrounds across Mumbai and fix accountability for maintenance and security failures. Deputy Municipal Commissioner Ajitkumar Ambi and other civic officials were present during the inspection.

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